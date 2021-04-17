Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Gift From Travis Barker Ahead of 42nd Birthday

Watch : Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian's Name Tattooed

While the small things certainly matter in a relationship...the larger romantic gestures are definitely pretty sweet.

On Saturday, April 17, a day before she celebrates her 42nd birthday, Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story a video showing an enormous and extravagant arrangement of at least white 200 tulips displayed on a floor in her house and resting underneath a hanging installation of other white flowers. She tagged her boyfriend Travis Barker in the clip, adding a black heart.

The Blink-182 drummer later reposted the video, which features SZA's emotional song "Quicksand," whose lyrics deal with relationship insecurity.

Kourtney and Travis, 45, began dating in December 2020 following years of sporadic romance rumors. They made their relationship Instagram official in February, just after Valentine's Day.

"He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well," a source close to Kourtney told E! News in March. "He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened."