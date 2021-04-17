Tom Felton Pays Tribute to Harry Potter Actress Helen McCrory After Her Death

Tom Felton just shared a touching tribute to the late Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory.
The actress, who played Felton's character Draco Malfoy's mother Narcissa in the Harry Potter franchise, died following a battle with cancer earlier this week. She was 52. Her husband, Homeland actor Damian Lewis, confirmed the news in an April 16 post on Twitter.
"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he wrote. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly."
On April 17, Felton took to Instagram to honor the late star. He shared a still from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.
"So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her , but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen," he wrote. "She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit - silver tongued - kind & warm hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx."
Followers took to the comments section to express their condolences. One wrote, "She was an icon. She still is. Rip Helena." Another added, "this hurts my heart and is so surreal to me she will be greatly missed." A third shared, "sending so much love."
Felton wasn't the only member of the Malfoy family to pay tribute to McCrory. Jason Isaacs, who portrayed Narcissa's husband Lucius, shared the same photo as Felton to Instagram, along with a lengthy caption.
"Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film," he began the post. "I came home and said to Emma [Hewitt] 'I think I've just met the greatest actress I've ever seen.' After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don't think that any more...I know it."
He continued, "Luckily, I eventually found out that she was also scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet. As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and giggle with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight. Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They've lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids."