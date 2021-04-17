Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma, the Beckhams and Other Celebs in Miami

Watch : Kim Kardashian Is Officially a Billionaire!

Kim Kardashian had herself a good time while partying with fellow celebs in Miami, Florida on Friday night, April 16.

Wearing a gold-colored Christian Dior fall 2000 wrap minidress and leg-wrap stiletto sandals, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended the opening of the Goodtime Hotel, hosted by co-owners Pharrell Williams and Miami club and restaurant owner David Grutman.

The event, which also celebrated the season opener of David Beckham's soccer club Inter Miami CF, took place on the hotel's Strawberry Moon pool deck. The group was joined by David and wife Victoria Beckham, as well as Maluma and some of Kim's longtime friends.

"Kim arrived with her friends Steph Shep [Stephanie Shepherd], Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck," an eyewitness told E! News. "She was seated in a vip cabana. She was chatting with everyone she saw and even stopped to take pictures with Maluma, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Pharrell, David Grutman and [wife] Isabela Grutman."

Kim also helped celebrate Victoria's 47th birthday with the group and shared a photo of the two together on her Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday @victoriabeckham," she wrote. "Love you!!"