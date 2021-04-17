Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Nephew, Caleb, Arrested for DUI

Watch : Ree Drummond Shares Update on Husband & Nephew After Accident

Caleb Drummond, the nephew of Pioneer Woman blogger Ree Drummond, was arrested for DUI.

According to the Osage County Jail in Oklahoma, the 21 year old is facing charges of driving under the influence, as well as transporting an open container of beer and carrying firearms while under the influence. Caleb was arrested in the early morning of Saturday, April 17, per online inmate booking records.

However, it's unclear if he is still in custody at this time. According to the Osage County Sheriff's Department, the charges are still pending and the investigation is ongoing.

News of Caleb's DUI arrest comes a little over a month after he and Ladd Drummond (Ree Drummond's husband) were involved in a vehicle accident on their family ranch, in which they were both injured and ended up in the hospital.

On March 10, the two were driving separate vehicles—their own fire trucks, along with two firefighters they employ—to battle a brush fire on Drummond Ranch when they collided head-on, a Pawhuska Fire Department spokesperson told E! News at the time.