Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell Just Took a Big Relationship Step

Watch : Why "Southern Charm" Star Madison LeCroy Is Everywhere

Kathyrn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell have kicked their romance up a notch.

The Southern Charm star took to Instagram on April 16 to share that she and the former college football player, who she was first rumored to be dating last summer, have officially moved in together. In the caption of a pic of the couple standing in their new home, Kathryn wrote, "So we got our first place together! Let @thehomeedit and peel and stick projects begin."

Kathryn, who shares two children with her ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel, debuted her relationship to the world last October on Instagram, with a photo of the pair she captioned "YOU."

In February, the reality star teased that she and Chleb are ready for a future together.

"Oh for sure! This is the first real adult relationship I've ever had where I felt like we were consciously working to build a future together," she told E! News exclusively. "Like, we talk about our future. We talk about that stuff, which has been really cool and it feels good when I say that."