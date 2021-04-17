How the Royals Will Continue to Honor Prince Philip After His Funeral

Prince Philip was laid to rest at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, April 17.
After the service, Queen Elizabeth II, who was married to the Duke of Edinburgh for 73 years before he passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, led the royal family members from the chapel via the Galilee Porch. Her Majesty was followed by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry were also seen walking together after the funeral.
According to Buckingham Palace, the rest of the royal family's day will be spent privately. CBS reported there will be a small family gathering and that the 30 royals who attended the funeral will be there.
The ceremonial funeral began with a procession that was led by the band of the Grenadier Guards. The coffin was carried by a Land Rover the Duke of Edinburgh helped design during his lifetime.
Members of the royal family later joined the procession. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II's four children—Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward—walked behind the coffin along with the couple's grandchildren Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Philips. Princess Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and Earl of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, son of the late Princess Margaret, were part of the procession, as well. The Queen joined the rear of the processional and traveled with her lady-in-waiting in the state Bentley.
Before the funeral service began, there was also one minute of silence.
While more than 730 members of the Armed Forces took part in the ceremony at Windsor Castle, there were only 30 guests at the funeral, who practiced social distancing in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Her Majesty sat alone.
The service was led by Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner and prayers were said by the Dean and the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend and Right Honorable Justin Welby.
"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith," said the Dean of Windsor. "Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humor and humanity."
According to Buckingham Palace, the entire order of service for the funeral was agreed with Prince Philip before his passing and reflected his "close military affiliations and personal elements of His Royal Highness' life." For instance, there were pieces of music chosen by the Duke of Edinburgh. His coffin was also covered with His Royal Highness' Personal Standard, and his Naval Cap and Sword were placed on it, as well along with a wreath of flowers. A handwritten note from the queen with the words "I love you" was also seen on the coffin. In addition, Prince Philip's insignia was displayed on the altar.
Near the end of the ceremony, Prince Philip's body was interred in the Royal Vault. As it was being lowered, the Dean gave the Commendation and the Garter Principal King of Arms read His Royal Highness' styles and titles. A Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland played a lament, as well in honor of the Duke of Edinburgh's role as Royal Colonel of The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
In addition, the Buglers of the Royal Marines sounded The Last Post, which was followed by a period of silence. Afterwards, the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry sounded the Reveille, and the Buglers of the Royal Marines then sounded "Action Station" in honor of Prince Philip's decades of service as Captain General.
The service concluded with a final blessing and the national anthem.