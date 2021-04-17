How Meghan Markle Is Paying Tribute to Prince Philip From Her California Home

Watch : Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince Phillip's Funeral

As Prince Philip is laid to rest in England, Meghan Markle is paying tribute overseas.

While her husband Prince Harry joined other members of the royal family at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, April 17 to honor the life and legacy of Prince Philip, Meghan was watching from home, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed. While the expectant Duchess of Sussex hoped to be able to attend, she was not cleared by her doctor for travel to England at this stage of her pregnancy. As fans can recall, the couple revealed during their interview with Oprah Winfrey that they are expecting a baby girl. They first announced the pregnancy in February.

Meanwhile, Prince Philip's funeral simultaneously marked a reunion between Harry and his older brother Prince William, since the siblings were last seen together publicly at the Commonwealth Day service in March 2020. Harry and Meghan have since moved to the United States and settled in California. There, they spoke out about their experience in the royal family and what ultimately led to their exit as senior working members during their sit-down with Winfrey.