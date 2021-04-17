Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel

Watch : Prince Philip Remembered in Never-Before-Seen Royal Photos

Prince Philip has been laid to rest.

Following an intimate funeral—only 30 members of the royal family attended—the Duke of Edinburgh was placed in the Royal Vault underneath the Quire at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, April 17. As the coffin was lowered, the Dean of Windsor gave the Commendation. The Garter Principal King of Arms, who offers heraldic and other advice to The Queen and government, then read Prince Philip's styles and titles—including His Royal Highness, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich—for the last time.

A lament was also played by a Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland in honor of Prince Philip's role of Royal Colonel of The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland. In addition, the Buglers of the Royal Marines sounded The Last Post.

Afterwards, there was a period of silence before the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry sounded the Reveille. Near the end of the service, the Buglers of the Royal Marines sounded "Action Stations" in honor of Prince Philip serving as Captain General for more than six decades. According to Buckingham Palace, this had been requested by His Royal Highness during his lifetime.