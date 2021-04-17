JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Prince Philip’s Extraordinary Life Remembered During Royal Funeral

Queen Elizabeth, along with her children and grandchildren, honored the life of her late husband, Prince Philip, during his funeral on Saturday, April 17.

The world paid tribute to the longest-serving British consort, Prince Philip, during his funeral on Saturday, April 17.

Thirty family members gathered at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to honor Queen Elizabeth II's late husband. Prince CharlesPrince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew—the Duke's children—as well as Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton were on hand to bid farewell to the WWII veteran. 

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband," Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, April 9. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark in 1921, he later enrolled at the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth in 1939. He met a young Queen Elizabeth when she visited the institution, and they wrote letters to each other before marrying in 1947.

In the days since his death, his four children have opened up about Philip's incredible life and legacy.

photos
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's Romance Through the Years

During a pre-recorded interview with ITV, Edward reflected on his parents' long-lasting relationship, saying, "To have someone that you confide in and smile about some things that you couldn't perhaps smile about in public is very, very important." He said he'll remember this father's passion for cricket and carriage driving, as well as his "fantastic" sense of humor: "It was always his humor that came through, the twinkle in his eye."

Scroll on to see his life remembered during his royal funeral.

Antonio Olmos/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery

 

 

Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Foot Guards Band

 

 

Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Troopers of the House at St. George's Chapel

 

 

Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Shutterstock
Prince Philip's Insignias

 

 

Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II
Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock
Prince William & Prince Harry
Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock
Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips & Prince Harry
Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock
Royal Procession
Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Royal Procession

 

 

Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Royal Procession
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Royal Procession
Alastair Grant/AP/Shutterstock
Princess Anne
Adrian Dennis/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Kate Middleton & Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton
Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Pallbearers With the Casket

 

 

Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince Philip's Royal Navy Cap
Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II
Dominic Lipinski/AP/Shutterstock
Prince Charles & Camila, Duchess of Cornwall
Sky News
Queen Elizabeth's Note to Philip

