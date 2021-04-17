Queen Elizabeth II Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Prince Philip Ahead of His Funeral

Watch : Prince Philip Remembered in Never-Before-Seen Royal Photos

Queen Elizabeth II is giving a glimpse into her personal life with the late Prince Philip.

On April 16, the day before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, the royal family's Instagram account posted a private photograph that Her Majesty wished to share. The picture showed The Queen and Prince Philip smiling at the top of Scotland's Coyles of Muick back in 2003. It was taken by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of the couple's youngest child Prince Edward.

"Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world," the caption read, "and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life."

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II had been married for 73 years before he passed away at the age of 99 on April 9. They wed at Westminster Abbey in London on November 20, 1947. In fact, they became the first couple in the royal family to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary in 2017.