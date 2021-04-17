Queen Elizabeth II Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Prince Philip Ahead of His Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II is giving a glimpse into her personal life with the late Prince Philip.
On April 16, the day before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, the royal family's Instagram account posted a private photograph that Her Majesty wished to share. The picture showed The Queen and Prince Philip smiling at the top of Scotland's Coyles of Muick back in 2003. It was taken by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of the couple's youngest child Prince Edward.
"Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world," the caption read, "and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life."
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II had been married for 73 years before he passed away at the age of 99 on April 9. They wed at Westminster Abbey in London on November 20, 1947. In fact, they became the first couple in the royal family to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary in 2017.
In addition to being her husband, Prince Philip was a devoted consort (companion to the Sovereign) for nearly 70 years. He served from The Queen's accession in 1952 up until his death. In fact, he became the longest-serving British consort in 2009. According to the royal family's Instagram account, at Her Majesty's 1953 coronation, he swore to be her "liege man of life and limb."
"He has quite simply been my strength and stay all these years," The Queen said in a 1997 speech to mark their golden anniversary, "and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."
Together, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip welcomed four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
The Queen is one of 30 family members attending Prince Philip's funeral at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, April 17. According to Buckingham Palace, the order of the service for the ceremonial funeral was agreed with Prince Philip during his lifetime and reflects the Duke of Edinburgh's "close military affiliations and personal elements of His Royal Highness' life."