The Special Meaning Behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Funeral Wreath for Prince Philip

Though Meghan Markle couldn't be in attendance at Prince Philip's funeral, she's still playing a significant role in honoring the late royal.

While the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's baby girl, was advised by her physician not travel overseas for the service, she made a touching gesture in tribute of the Duke of Edinburgh.

According to a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry, the couple specifically requested for a special wreath to be laid for Philip, which included Acanthus mollis, the national flower of Greece, to represent Philip's heritage along with Eryngium to represent the Royal Marines. The wreath also features campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion and with roses to honor Philip's June birth month.

Meghan, who will be watching the service from home, also penned a handwritten card to accompany the wreath, handmade by Willow Crossley, who also helped create the flower arrangements for a portion of the couple's royal wedding, as well as the flowers for their son Archie Harrison's christening.