Electric Picks' Celebrity-Loved Jewelry Is a Must-Have for Us

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Gold jewelry never goes out of style. If you're going to hop on a celebrity trend, this is a great one because this not some fleeting moment. Gold necklaces, earrings, rings, and bracelets are here to stay. Gabrielle Union, Hailey Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Madelaine Petsch, Teddi Mellencamp, Olivia Munn, and other celebs have worn pieces from Electric Picks. The New York City-based jewelry company believes "every piece tells a story or inspires a new one."
Its founders, best friends MJ Carlson and Chantel Gia, work with a local metalsmith to create styles that are perfect for layering. And if you love idea of layered look, but you're not sure where to start, Electric Picks took the guess work out of it. They have an assortment of paired necklaces that are sold at a 5% discount. Electric Picks also has jewelry made with natural elements, including pearls and shells. Many of the necklaces come with chain extenders to customize the length. They also sell a 2-inch extender, which allows you to personalize the fit of any necklace.
They "guarantee your jewelry for life" and promise that their pieces are more than just "another gold chain." If you need some guidance before making a lifelong (jewelry) commitment, check out some celeb-worn picks below.
Electric Picks Mini Ringo Thick Hoops
These 14kt Gold Plated mini hoops are a look that will never go out of style. The always-fashionable Vanessa Hudgens has a pair of these subtle earrings.
Electric Picks Nirvana Hoops
Exude some 90s vibes when you wear the Nirvana Hoops. The 14kt Gold Plated earrings are high quality accessories that Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has worn.
Electric Picks Lasso Necklace
Make a statement with the Lasso choker necklace that Gabrielle Union was spotted in. It's a great piece for layering and it's available in two different lengths. You can get an 18-inch choker or opt for a 14-inch choker that comes with a 2-inch chain extender.
Electric Picks Jet Set Necklace
Both Hailey Bieber and Olivia Munn have rocked the Jet Set Necklace. It's a 14kt filled chain necklace that's available in three different lengths. The 14-inch is more of a choker. At the other extreme, is the 28-inch necklace. They would be very chic layered together, hint hint. And right in the middle of those options is a 16-inch necklace.
Electric Picks Straight Edge Choker
Electric Picks describes this choker as a necklace "for the girl with a little edge." It's also a great pick for the girl who likes options. The 12-inch necklace comes with a 2.5-inch chain extender, which means you can easily adjust your necklace to be a different length whenever you want. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, Madison Beer, and Lais Ribeiro have all worn the Straight Edge Choker.
