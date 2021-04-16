Cassie Randolph Says Fans' Support "Means So Much" as Ex Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Cassie Randolph is thankful for her fans and followers after ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood came out as gay.
In a message shared to her Instagram Story on Friday, April 16, Cassie expressed gratitude to those that have reached out to her.
"Thank you everyone for all the kind comments and messages," she wrote. "It means so much."
The 25-year-old also confirmed she "decided to take the week off" posting content to YouTube, but assured her supporters that a new video would be uploaded next week.
On April 14, Colton appeared on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts to share his truth. "Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it's probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they've been running from or what they've been putting off in their lives," The Bachelor star said. "And for me, I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."
He also shared that he was the "happiest and healthiest" he had been in a long time. "I think overall the reason why now, is because I got to place that I don't think I was ever going to share this," Colton continued. "I would've rather died than say I'm gay. And I think that was sort of my wake-up call."
During his candid interview, he took responsibility for the turmoil that followed his and Cassie's breakup. "I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up," he said. "I made a lot of bad choices."
Being genuinely in love with Cassie only confused Colton more, he admitted. "If I'm being very honest," he shared. "I loved everything about her and it's hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on."
"I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," the 29-year-old former athlete shared. "I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."
Back in 2019, Colton starred on season 23 of The Bachelor, making headlines for being the show's first self-proclaimed virgin to lead the franchise. He gave his final rose to Cassie after a dramatic finale, in which he begged the Huntington Beach, Calif. native to give him a second chance. Cassie did, and though the couple did not end the show engaged, they stayed together after the show.
The two officially split in May of last year. Though Colton said in a statement that the two would remain friends, in September, Cassie filed a restraining order against the athlete. At the time, she accused him of stalking and harassing her, as well as placing a tracking device in her car.
Two months later, in November, Cassie dropped the restraining order after reaching a "private agreement," according to Colton. "I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith," he said in a statement to E! News at the time. "I appreciate everyone's respect for privacy regarding this matter."
As E! News previously reported, Cassie was not made aware of Colton's plans to come out on Good Morning America.
"She doesn't know what to think at this time," an insider shared. "She's still processing it all."
Explained the insider, "Their relationship was very real to her and they were both in love at one point in time. It's a lot to take in."
Other members of Bachelor Nation have shown support for Colton. Chris Harrison took to Instagram to share a pic of him and Colton along with the caption, "Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend."
In a statement to E! News, Bachelor alum Hannah Godwin, who appeared on Colton's season, said, "I support Colton for having the courage to finally be able to live his life authentically. Nobody should have to hide from who they really are. I'll always wish Colton the very best and hoping he has found his peace."