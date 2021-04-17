JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

This Weekend at Anthropologie: Score An Extra 50% Off Sale Items

Now is the time to get that blouse you've had your eye on!

By Emily Spain Apr 17, 2021 2:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Flash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Anthropologie Weekend Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Anthropologie is blessing us with incredible savings this weekend! Now through Sunday, you can score an extra 50% off sale items. So, if you've been eyeing a pair of pants or a chic blouse or super cute boho pillows, now is the time to get them. And since there are so many insane deals, we've rounded up a few hidden gems to get you started.

See below for our picks!

read
Today Is The Last Day To Save 50% At Ulta's Spring Haul Sale

Seen Worn Kept Layla Embroidered Blouse

We're loving this peasant blouse with red and white embroidery! Pair it with your favorite denim and you'll have the perfect weekend fit.

$158
$100
Anthropologie

Georgia Boater

This felted wool hat will instantly elevate any outfit! The color is to die for and the faux suede trim adds an extra chic touch.

$78
$50
Anthropologie

Trending Stories

1

Princess Anne Takes Prominent Place at Prince Philip's Funeral

2

How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip's Funeral

3

The Special Way Meghan and Harry Honored Prince Philip at His Funeral

Roberta Maxi Sweater Dress

We're obsessed with this striped sweater dress! It's perfect for spring and will look great with white booties.

$148
$50
Anthropologie

Frankie Shearling Slippers

As self-proclaimed slipperholics, we have our eyes on these bold-hued furry slippers. And they come in nine colors!

$70
$50
Anthropologie

Oak and Reed Yoga Mat and Blocks Set

If you're looking to upgrade your current yoga mat situation, we suggest picking up this $30 set that includes a cute yoga mat and blocks, too.

$45
$30
Anthropologie

Chaser Charley Quarter-Zip Pullover

This tie-dye pullover is perfect for hanging around the house or wearing post-workout. Plus, it looks super comfy!

$78
$50
Anthropologie

Maeve Magda Tapered Pants

With a flattering fit and versatile hue, these pants will take you from work to dinner in no time. And they come in navy!

$128
$80
Anthropologie

All Roads Bloomfield Pillow

This handcrafted pillow will help add a pop of color to your bed or couch. We love the color combination and tassel details.

$98
$60
Anthropologie

Pilcro Chrissy Babydoll Top

Available in four colors, this babydoll top will go great with a pair of jeans and strappy sandals. 

$68
$40
Anthropologie

Ready to save even more? Check out all the deals included in Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale.

Trending Stories

1

Princess Anne Takes Prominent Place at Prince Philip's Funeral

2

How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip's Funeral

3

Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel

4

The Special Way Meghan and Harry Honored Prince Philip at His Funeral

5

How Meghan Markle Is Paying Tribute to Prince Philip From Her Home