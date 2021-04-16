Elisa Donovan Recalls Nearly Suffering a Heart Attack While Battling Anorexia on Clueless Set

Watch : "Clueless" Turns 25: E! News Rewind

Elisa Donovan is opening up about the health struggles she endured, and how her role on Clueless encouraged her to seek help.

On the latest episode of the Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did podcast, the actress recalls being 24 years old and landing one of her first big roles in the 1995 film Clueless. In the popular movie, she portrayed popular girl Amber Mariens.

But as her career was on the rise, her health was in a sharp decline. She shares, "I was suffering greatly from anorexia and I had been in denial about it."

Elisa recalls how there was one week when she had taken three days off from working on Clueless and she "almost had a heart attack," before deciding to visit a doctor. "The doctor started talking to me about eating disorders and all these things and I said, ‘Well you're crazy,' because I thought I was too fat to be anorexic."