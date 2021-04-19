This $26 Body Oil Has 59,300+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You don't need a different product to treat every skincare concern. Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is an efficient multi-tasker. The oil improves the appearance of stretch marks and scars, including acne scars and C-section scars. It also helps even out the skin tone. It's made from Vitamin E Oil, Chamomile Oil, Sunflower Oil, and Lavender Oil, which soothe skin and reduce inflammation.
And, of course, it's an oil, which means it's highly moisturizing. But, don't worry about it clogging your pores or feeling greasy. The oil is dermatologist recommended, non-comedogenic, and suitable for all skin types. Bio-Oil is even safe to use during pregnancy. A product that does so much has to be super expensive, right? Not this time. It's available for just $26.
Porsha Williams included it in her list of Amazon must-haves. If you need more convincing before you click "add to cart," check out the 59,300+ five-star reviews on Amazon.
"Men don't like to talk about it but we get stretch marks just the same as women do. I've had some weight gain and loss since childhood and it had left me with stretch marks that crippled my self esteem. I used this product infrequently a few years ago but noticed small results. I bought it again and have used the product twice daily for about 6 months. The discoloring on my stretch mark scarring has changed and now looks a lot more unnoticeable. I will definitely use this further in hopes time and effort will completely heal over the marks. I highly recommend it for anyone suffering from scars that they feel will never be gone. There's hope."
"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day, morning and before i go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts."
"I used this for 3 days and by the 4th day, I was floored. I noticed my skin had a "tighter" look and even younger. I wasn't expecting results like that. I also noticed that 2 freckles that have become blotches with age, are almost completely faded. That was definitely unexpected. My boyfriend actually commented on my face looking tighter and he had no idea I was using any new products, nor had I asked him if he noticed my face looking any different. He is now ordering Bio Oil. I am floored by this product and I am a huge skeptic on any beauty care items being miracle makeovers. This is pretty darn close!"
