Ally Brooke Can’t Help But Roast Her Fifth Harmony Dance Skills in Hilarious Video

Ally Brooke has at least one regret from her Fifth Harmony days.
Granted, we all have embarrassing moments from our past, but the "500 Veces" singer reflected on one particular performance that has her cringing nearly four years later.
Ally, 27, could barely keep a straight face while looking back at Fifth Harmony's live performance of "Down" on TV Japan from May 2017. She posted the throwback clip on Instagram on Friday, April 16, and wrote, "Remembering that time I thought I was killing it with my dancing in Fifth Harmony… On Live TV."
The clip shows her side-stepping to the beat before raising her hands. Though it was a rather simple gesture compared to her modern moves, she made up for it with her fierce facial expression at the time.
Ally captioned the funny video, "At least I was owning it. Lmao," and added the hashtags #throwback and #fail.
Clearly, she has gotten better with age and isn't afraid to poke fun at her former self.
So, how would Ally's Dancing With the Stars family rate the performance? According to Latin dance pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy, her old skills might not be as bad as she thought. He joked in the comments section, "Less is more Ally, those moves look fire," adding laughing-crying emojis. (Ally was partnered with Sasha Farber on the show in 2019).
It's been three years since Fifth Harmony announced its hiatus, with Normani being the first at the time to call it "bittersweet."
Since then, Ally has released 16 singles and her own memoir, Finding Your Harmony, which came out in October 2020. In the book, The X Factor alum opened up about decision to note have sex before marriage.
"I put that in my book, and I opened up about that. I was brave to share that," she said in an interview beforehand. "I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans and readers, and show them the choice that I made, and have them receive it however they want to receive it. Letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book."
