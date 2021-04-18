Here's Proof Becky G and Sebastian Lletget Are Big Winners in the Game of Love

Amy Graves/Getty Images for CPM

As Sebastian kicks off a new season with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday, April 18, E! News decided to compile just some of the couple's cutest moments over the years.

And while Sebastian may be getting the spotlight this weekend on the soccer field, he's the first to give praise to Becky G.

"So proud of the individual you have become and are growing into," he shared on Instagram this past March. "I know it feels like I can never fully take part in all the festivities because of training or games but know I'm always having fun whenever I'm beside you. Cheers to your life."