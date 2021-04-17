Iyanla Vanzant Speaks Her Truth When Looking Back on Fix My Life's Famous Guests

Iyanla Vanzant is here to help you do your work!
Ever since Iyanla: Fix My Life premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2012, the show's biggest star has made her intentions clear.
"We wanted to reach people with a message of healing and to speak about the things people whisper about and to provide people with a process for moving through some of the common difficulties and challenges in life," Iyanla exclusively shared with E! News. "I believe that Fix My Life created a new genre, a genre where people can be in the privacy of their own home and see their challenges, issues or breakdowns played out publicly in a way that gave them access to a healing path."
For eight seasons, viewers have watched ordinary Americans and high-profile celebrities tackle family drama, childhood trauma and other topics rarely addressed on reality TV.
And before you assume that guests with star power aren't as relatable, Iyanla assured viewers that each participant would be able to provide a teachable moment for those watching at home.
"We wanted to show the things we face as humans don't stop or we're not immune because we have a TV show or because we're considered a public figure," Iyanla explained. "Each one of the public people or celebrities that appeared had an issue in life that affects thousands of people in the viewing audience."
As for why now is the time to close the Fix My Life chapter, the New York Times best-selling author believes her work is done. "There's nothing else for me to say because the intention and purpose of the show has been met," she explained. "We've also offered over 150 possibilities for healing. I think we've created conversation that people have been reluctant to have out loud."
With the final episodes airing Saturday nights on OWN, the spiritual life coach took time to look back on some of her most famous guests. Along the way, Iyanla shared the powerful words she continues to hear from strangers that keep her motivated.
"The most humbling comments for me were, ‘This was my issue and now I have permission to talk about it' or ‘After your show, I had a conversation with my mother/father/son and we've been able to discuss this,'" she recalled. "When the viewers could see themselves in the guests and take actions on what they saw, that's big!"
Iyanla: Fix My Life airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. only on the Oprah Winfrey Network.