Exclusive

Iyanla Vanzant Speaks Her Truth When Looking Back on Fix My Life's Famous Guests

Before saying goodbye to Iyanla: Fix My Life, Iyanla Vanzant looks back on the celebrities she tried to heal on her long-running Oprah Winfrey Network series.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 17, 2021 2:00 PMTags
Iyanla Vanzant is here to help you do your work!

Ever since Iyanla: Fix My Life premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2012, the show's biggest star has made her intentions clear.

"We wanted to reach people with a message of healing and to speak about the things people whisper about and to provide people with a process for moving through some of the common difficulties and challenges in life," Iyanla exclusively shared with E! News. "I believe that Fix My Life created a new genre, a genre where people can be in the privacy of their own home and see their challenges, issues or breakdowns played out publicly in a way that gave them access to a healing path."

For eight seasons, viewers have watched ordinary Americans and high-profile celebrities tackle family drama, childhood trauma and other topics rarely addressed on reality TV.

And before you assume that guests with star power aren't as relatable, Iyanla assured viewers that each participant would be able to provide a teachable moment for those watching at home.

"We wanted to show the things we face as humans don't stop or we're not immune because we have a TV show or because we're considered a public figure," Iyanla explained. "Each one of the public people or celebrities that appeared had an issue in life that affects thousands of people in the viewing audience."

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

As for why now is the time to close the Fix My Life chapter, the New York Times best-selling author believes her work is done. "There's nothing else for me to say because the intention and purpose of the show has been met," she explained. "We've also offered over 150 possibilities for healing. I think we've created conversation that people have been reluctant to have out loud." 

With the final episodes airing Saturday nights on OWN, the spiritual life coach took time to look back on some of her most famous guests. Along the way, Iyanla shared the powerful words she continues to hear from strangers that keep her motivated.

"The most humbling comments for me were, ‘This was my issue and now I have permission to talk about it' or ‘After your show, I had a conversation with my mother/father/son and we've been able to discuss this,'" she recalled. "When the viewers could see themselves in the guests and take actions on what they saw, that's big!"

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Karrueche Tran

After breaking up with Chris Brown, the actress sat down with Iyanla Vanzant in March 2015 for an emotional conversation. "She did what she could do," Iyanla shared when reflecting on the experience. "After that, I think she went on to do Claws and did a wonderful, wonderful job. I'm happy for all of my guests."

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Terrell Owens

In November 2013, Iyanla encouraged the controversial NFL player to take the necessary first steps to repair what was broken in his life, career and relationships. "I continue to be in touch with Terrell Owens," Iyanla shared. "Terrell never got back into football, but he did get into a relationship with his father." 

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Evelyn Lozada

The Basketball Wives star was one of the first guests to ever appear when Iyanla: Fix My Life premiered in 2012. At the time, Iyanla explained that her guest was "behaving badly and didn't want to." Fast-forward to today and the reality star is avoiding drama while still communicating with her coach. As Iyanla explained, "I continue to talk to Evelyn." 

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Shereé Whitfield

In April 2013, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star went to Iyanla in hopes of a stronger relationship with her ex-husband and former NFL star Bob Whitfield. "I have not been in contact with Shereé," Iyanla explained. "My sense is she did not have a good experience. Only she can determine why." 

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Cynthia Bailey

Another Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared on Fix My Life in September 2018. "I have been in contact with Cynthia Bailey and I believe her sister and her mom had a good experience," Iyanla shared. "It's so individualized." 

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Neffe & Soullow

Back in 2017, the couple appeared on two episodes in hopes of healing their broken marriage. They would return one year later for a second chance at healing. "I haven't had a lot of contact with Neffe and Soullow, although they will send me an e-mail from time to time," Iyanla revealed to E! News in April 2021. "I let them know I'm their coach for life. If you need me, I'm here and those who need it, reach out."

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
Hazel-E

The Love & Hip Hop star initially appeared on Fix My Life to heal from childhood trauma. But through the healing process, the show was able to explore an important topic of colorism. "I think they all did what they could do to their capacity," Iyanla shared when looking back on her celebrity guests. "As a public figure, they had to be concerned about their image and their brand. It took another level of courage for each of them. I wouldn't say one did better than the other. Each one went to the fullness of their capacity to do what they could do."

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network
LisaRaye McCoy

The actress and model appeared on Fix My Life twice in hopes of repairing her family life. "I continue to be in touch with LisaRaye," Iyanla revealed. "Each one of the public people or celebrities that appeared had an issue in life that affects thousands of people in the viewing audience." 

Iyanla: Fix My Life airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. only on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

