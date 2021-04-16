Taylor Swift Sets the Record Straight on Rumors Her Cat Meredith Is Missing

Watch : Taylor Swift Shares Sweet Gift From Beyonce After GRAMMYs Win

Taylor Swift is entangled in a major controversy: the case of the missing cat.

Taylor is mom to three adorable kitties: Benjamin, Olivia and Meredith. While Benjamin and Olivia are regularly seen on the Grammy winner's Instagram, Mer is much more often MIA.

It seems, however, there is a simple explanation. While Tay is used to being photographed by the paparazzi, her cat Meredith is a bit more camera shy—so the "Betty" singer explained while addressing fans' questions about her missing feline.

In an Instagram video, Taylor addressed the "rumors" circulating as to the whereabouts of her cat, who, yes, is named after Ellen Pompeo's iconic Grey's Anatomy character, Dr. Meredith Grey.

"The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken," a note in the video reads, which is followed by many photos of Meredith looking wildly uncomfortable in front of the camera as Taylor's song "Tell Me Why" plays in the background.

Taylor then appears in the video, explaining, "She's just a private little cat. She likes her business being kept to herself. She doesn't like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her? So, there's your update on Meredith."