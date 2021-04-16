﻿Courteney Cox Proves She’s the Ultimate Monica in Hilarious Nod to Her Friends Character

Watch : Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic "Friends" Apartment

The one where Courteney Cox proved she was made to play Monica.

Actress Courteney Cox shared a clip on her Instagram on Thursday, April 15 with the title: "Tell me you're a Monica without telling me you're a Monica."

And, yes, after 10 seasons, she is, in fact, a full-on Monica.

In the video, the 56-year-old actress shows off a level of organization that is fit for her cherished on-screen character, opening up her immaculate utensil drawer and revealing her stash of labeled spices. The finale: A pantry to just drool over.

Not only does Courteney enjoy the beauty of her categorized shelf life, but stars and fans in the comments were mesmerized as well.

Actress Kathy Najimy commented, "I'm the opposite of a Monica...I'm the lady who owns the thrift store in ‘The One with the vintage stuff," while Sarah Hyland wrote: "I had an orgasm when that drawer opened."

Erin Foster also chimed in on the joke, commenting with, "Classic Monica."