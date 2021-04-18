20 Secrets About Sabrina the Teenage Witch Revealed

"What's the matter? I have to be a witch, I have to be a mortal, I have to be a teenager and I have to be a girl all at the same time. That's what's the matter."

It's not often that an actor lands two iconic roles during their career. And yet, by the time she had turned 20 years old, Melissa Joan Hart had already starred in two genre-defining series. First, Hart played the titular character in Clarissa Explains It All, which ran on Nickelodeon from 1991-94. Five years later, she once again netted the title role in a show: Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

After first starring as the Archie Comics witch in a 1996 movie, Hart, who turns 45 April 18, cast spells and stirred up trouble on ABC and then the WB for seven seasons before the iconic series came to an end in 2003. However, the star almost didn't land the bewitching part, even though her mom was one of the producers, for two reasons: 1. She was thinking about quitting acting. 2. Another young actress was being considered for the role.