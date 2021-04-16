What's Going on With the Future of Game of Thrones?

Watch : Kit Harington Reveals Fondest "Game of Thrones" Memory

Game of Thrones may be over, but the world of Westeros will never truly leave us.

On Wednesday, April 14—exactly two years after the final season premiered and three days before the 10th anniversary of the series premiere—the Game of Thrones Twitter account sent fans into a tailspin when it tweeted, "Winter is coming." Now, that phrase can mean a lot of things to a GoT fan.

It's the title of the first episode ever, but it's also the Stark family motto. It's also a thing multiple characters say throughout the series, and it has become the easiest way to say that Game of Thrones or something related to it is on its way. It can also just mean that winter is literally coming, though on Game of Thrones, "winter" has a meaning that's a whole lot darker than just less sunlight and more snow.

It wouldn't be truly weird for the Game of Thrones Twitter account to tweet "Winter is coming" just whenever it feels like tweeting something, but considering the fact that it is April, there's an anniversary afoot, and it's only about to be Winter in Australia, it feels more likely that something bigger is on the horizon.