Latin AMAs 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

It's that time of year! Keep on scrolling to see which of your fave stars attended the 2021 Latin AMAs and what fabulous designs they wore.

It's showtime, baby! 

Latin music's biggest and brightest stars turned up the heat for the sixth annual Latin AMAs in Sunrise, Fla. on Thursday, April 15. Although awards season has looked slightly different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities still made sure to show up and show out at the annual ceremony.

Style stars set the red carpet ablaze with fabulous and fierce designs. From head-to-toe sparkly creations to wildly colorful gowns, celebs certainly dressed to impress for the special occasion. And even though sweatpants and cozy 'fits have now become the norm, there weren't any in sight!

Of course, the eye-catching fashion isn't the only thing worth swooning over tonight.

Maluma, Nicky Jam, Pitbull, JuanesKarol G, Sofía ReyesRicky Martin and many other artists are slated to take center stage. In fact, Carrie Underwood will perform her first bilingual track with Spanish singer David Bisbal, "Tears of Gold."

photos
Latinx Stars on the Rise

But before your fave artists hit the stage and awards are handed out, see every star in attendance at the 2021 Latin AMAs in our gallery below! 

 

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Ricky Martin

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Carrie Underwood

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Dascha Polanco

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Camilo

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Karol G

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Piso 21

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Anitta

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Christian Chávez

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Sofia Reyes

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Myke Towers

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Gaby Espino

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Manuel Turizo

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
IAmChino

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Zozibini Tunzi

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Ninel Conde

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Vadhir Derbez

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Jacqueline Bracamontes

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Vanessa Claudio

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo
Jorge Bernal

  

Taimy Alvarez/AP/Shutterstock
Ana Bárbara

In Monsoori

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jesaaelys

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Carlos Adyan

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alix Aspe

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alfredo Lomelí

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Nastassja Bolívar

  

Aaron Davidson/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Leila Cobo

  

Click here to stay up-to-date on the latest and greatest news from the 2021 Latin AMAs.

