Patricia Arquette Recalls the Time She Went On a Date With This Convicted Murderer

Watch : Patricia Arquette on Her Emmy-Winning Performance as Dee Dee Blanchard

Like her character in Medium, Patricia Arquette seemingly has a sixth sense when it comes to bad guys.

The 53-year-old actress revealed her spooky talent in a response to a Twitter thread, which asked, "What's the most awkward date y'all ever been on?"

According to Patricia, she truly felt her spidey senses tingling when she went on a second date with pro skateboarder Mark "Gator" Rogowski, who would be convicted of murder in March 1991. As the actress tells it, he was "really cute" and "friends with my friends," but something was off.

"We made out but something about how he kissed me freaked me out," she recalled, before revealing that she ghosted him. "I gave him a fake number."

And it was definitely for the best, because she learned that "Years later he killed his girlfriend."

When pressed for details on why she got the ick after their kiss, Patricia explained, "It felt aggressive. Like pushing me back hard with his jaw and it felt like it was angry."