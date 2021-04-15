Chloe Trautman Teases Exit from Siesta Key in Dramatic Season 4 Trailer

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Announces the End of "Very Cavallari"

Trouble in paradise.

On Thursday, April 15, MTV released the dramatic trailer for Siesta Key's upcoming fourth season. And, as the just-released footage promises, all is not right in the beachside Florida town.

The juicy first look kicks off with an ominous message read by cast members Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, Amanda Miller and Madisson Hausburg. The dramatic voice-over warns, "Living in Siesta Key is paradise. And then, you grow up and realize that all that glitters isn't gold. You have to take responsibility and fight for what you love. Because sooner or later, the tide will turn."

This is definitely the case for Chloe, who appears to announce her departure from the show in one dramatic sit down with Juliette and Amanda. Chloe is seen saying to her stunned friends, "I'm at a point where I really don't want to be a part of this anymore."

It seems before anyone can process the news, the Siesta Key OG states, "Farewell, everyone."