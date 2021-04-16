Kris Jenner Reveals Why She Decided to Help Caitlyn With Her Career Again

No bad blood.

On tonight, April 15's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner proved that her issues with ex Caitlyn Jenner were a thing of the past. As the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch revealed to daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, Caitlyn's friend Sophia Hutchins reached out for advice about the former Olympian's career.

Kris asked her girls, "I just don't know, am I gonna want to go down this road?"

As E! News readers well know, Kris and Caitlyn became somewhat estranged following the latter's Vanity Fair interview and memoir, titled The Secrets of My Life. In a confessional, Kourtney admitted she was surprised that Kris was considering helping Caitlyn after their "rocky relationship the past few years."

Yet, as Kim pointed out to her mom, it's "a big deal" that Caitlyn's seeking Kris' guidance. "She obviously knows that you're the best at that," the SKIMS mogul noted. "And I think, you know, it's a really good way for you to heal also. Could be therapeutic for you to talk to Caitlyn and give her advice on her career."

Per Kris, she needed time to "process the request."