CBS Renews 5 Shows, and the News Is Especially Good for Fans of NCIS

CBS handed out renewals to NCIS, S.W.A.T., Bull, Blue Bloods and Magnum P.I.. Keep up with all the renewed and canceled shows!

It's a good day to be a fan of men doing things on CBS. 

The network just announced that NCIS, Bull, S.W.A.T., Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods have all been renewed for new seasons, bringing an end to any fears we may have had about not having enough burly men solving crimes on TV next year. We don't know who had that fear, but we're happy for them that they can now rest easy.

The actual big question here is the future of NCIS, since there were reports earlier this year that Mark Harmon might have been ready to hang up his bulletproof vest. The Hollywood Reporter now says that Harmon will return for season 19, though it is not clear how many episodes he will appear in or how many episodes the season will even include. 

THR had reported in February that Harmon wanted to move on from the series, but changed his mind after learning that CBS would likely end the series if he left. 

For now, there's apparently no need to worry as Jethro Gibbs will return. As for the rest of the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Los Angeles is still waiting on renewal news, and NCIS: New Orleans is coming to an end in May. There's also a potential spinoff in the works in the form of NCIS: Hawaii, which will reportedly feature a female lead. 

Keep up with all the renewed and canceled shows by scrolling down!

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

NCIS will return to CBS for a 19th season, with star Mark Harmon in tow. 

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

CBS has officially ordered a 12th season of family cop show Blue Bloods

CBS
Renewed: Magnum P.I. (CBS)

CBS is welcoming a season four for its Magnum P.I. reboot. 

CBS
Renewed: S.W.A.T.

S.W.A.T. will officially be returning for a fifth season on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bull (CBS)

CBS has officially renewed Bull for a sixth season. 

Netflix
Renewed: Bridgerton (Netflix)

All the ton's aflutter due to the fact that Bridgerton will be back on Netflix for not just a season two, but a season three and a season four as well. 

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo
Renewed: Project Runway (Bravo)

Project Runway will return for season 19, with Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell all returning. Host Karlie Kloss will make guest appearances as the show goes into production in New York this spring.

Fox
Renewed: Duncanville (Fox)

Fox has renewed the animated comedy Duncanville for a third season.

Fox
Canceled: Bless the Harts

After two seasons, animated comedy Bless the Harts will not be returning to Fox.

CBS
Renewed: Young Sheldon (CBS)

On Tuesday, March 30, CBS renewed Young Sheldon for three more seasons. This means the Iain Armitage-led series will run at least until 2024.

Starz
Canceled: American Gods (Starz)

On Monday, March 29, Starz confirmed that season three of American Gods, which ended on March 21, would be its last.

NBC
Renewed: Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Ted Danson will return as the mayor of Los Angeles for a second season on NBC. 

Trae Patton/NBC)
Canceled: World of Dance (NBC)

Almost a year after the season four premiere, NBC confirmed to Deadline the dance competition series will not be returning for a fifth season. 

Starz
Renewed: Outlander (Starz)

In March 2021, it was announced that Starz renewed Outlander for a seventh season. The new season order, which will feature 12 episodes, comes as the period drama is filming its sixth season.

Netflix
Renewed: Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for both a fourth and a fifth season. Season four is currently in production.

Netflix
Renewed: Bling Empire (Netflix)

Bling Empire will return for a second season on Netflix.

Dennis Leupold/USA Network
Ending: Queen of the South (USA)

Queen of the South will end after its fifth season, which will include 10 episodes and premieres April 7 on USA Network.

CBC/Netflix
Ending: Kim's Convenience (Netflix/CBC)

Despite a renewal through season six, the Canadian comedy (which airs on Netflix in the U.S.) will end with the upcoming season five after the departure of creators Ins Choi and Kevin White

FX
Ending: Pose (FX)

Pose will come to an end after its upcoming third season, which will consist of seven episodes and premiere on May 2.

The CW
Renewed: Superman & Lois (The CW)

After just one very highly rated premiere episode, The CW has renewed Superman & Lois for a season two. 

TVLand
Ending: Younger (TVLand/Paramount+)

Younger is moving to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season, which will consist of 12 episodes. 

Netflix
Renewed: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Fate: The Winx Saga for a second season.

CBS
Ending: Mom (CBS)

Mom will end after season eight, with its series finale airing on May 6 on CBS.

CBS
Renewed: Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

CBS has renewed the Chuck Lorre comedy for a third season.

CBS
Renewed: The Neighborhood (CBS)

CBS has given an early renewal for season four of The Neighborhood

NBC
Ending: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will end after season eight, which will premiere during the 2021/2022 TV season.

Syfy
Ending: Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

After four seasons and one near cancellation, Wynonna Earp will be coming to an end. Filming for season four was interrupted by the pandemic, but the final batch of episodes will premiere on March 5. 

The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

After having the most watched premiere on The CW in five years, Walker was confirmed for a second season in February 2020. The series also received an additional five episodes for season one.

The CW
Renewed: Batwoman (The CW)

We'll get to experience more of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman will have a third season.

Jack Rowand/The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale will return for a sixth season in the 2021-2022 TV season.

