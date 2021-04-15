JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

27 Feminist Mother's Day Gifts to Empower the Women in Your Life

These shirts, games, jewelry, accessories, and more celebrate the importance of equality and strength.

E-Comm: Feminist Mother's Day GiftsE! Illustration

Your mom is a strong, supportive, hard-working woman, who should be celebrated all the time, but especially on Mother's Day. We've found some gifts that emphasize the importance of equality, independence, and female empowerment that will bring depth, heartfelt moments, and even some humor to Mother's Day.

Get mom a shattered glass necklace symbolizing women's accomplishments, pencils engraved with quotes from Lizzo, a hat with the word "feminist" in the Friends font, or book full of daily affirmations for women. There are great options to appeal to the feminist mom who loves Real Housewives, Star Wars, Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Dolly Parton, and more in our picks below.

The 8 Best Sites for Unique Mother's Day Flowers

Maya Angelou Still I Rise Scarf

This lightweight scarf is a subtle, yet empowering accessory because it's screen printed with Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise."

$48
UncommonGoods

Joycuff Inspirational Mom Gifts-Ceramic Ring Dish Decorative Trinket Plate

This dish is perfect to keep perfume, rings, candles, keys, and other trinkets. In addition to being functional and decorative, the plate also has an inspiring message for all the strong moms out there: "Whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose mother you are and straighten your crown."

$16
Amazon

Malicious Women Candle Co Boss Lady All-Natural Organic Soy Candle

If your mom is full of hustle and caffeine, get her this candle. It's all-natural, made from organic soy and it has a 45-hour burn time. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from each candle are donated to empowering women in need.

$25
Amazon

Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace

The Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace is a tribute to the accomplishments of empowered women everywhere. The manually cracked glass symbolizes the milestone breakthroughs achieved by women past, present, and future.

$68
UncommonGoods

Lizzo Quotes Engraved Pencil Set- 7 Pencils

If your mom loves Lizzo or if she could just use some inspirational quotes, get her this Lizzo pencil set from Amazon. The pencils are engraved with phrases about empowering yourself and other women. Some of the quotes include "I know I'm a queen but I don't need no crown" and "If I'm shining, everybody gonna shine." There are also Michelle Obama quote pencils with the same design.

$15
Lizzo Pencils
$15
Michelle Obama Set

Prfcto Lifestyle Feminist Baseball Cap

If your mom loves Friends, then this hat would be right up her alley. The word "feminist" is written in the TV show's signature font and it's available in denim, pink, black, burgundy, khaki, navy, and white.

$18
Amazon

What Would Dolly Do? Zipper Pouch

When in doubt, just ask yourself "What would Dolly Parton do?" This zipper pouch is a great reminder of that mindset and it's perfect to store cosmetics, pencils, and other small goods.

$13
Redbubble

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Never Underestimate Power Of Girl Tote Bag

Moms know that you can't have too many tote bags. This one features the one and only Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a quote that makes this bag perfect for carrying your favorite books or any other essentials.

$24
Redbubble

'Woman Card' Playing Deck

There are so many fun card games to enjoy with the family. This deck of cards has more meaning beyond playing a game. It was inspired by the phrase, "playing the woman card." The cards have illustrations of trailblazing American women including Rosa ParksLucille BallHillary Clinton, Shirley Chisholm, Eleanor Roosevelt, Sacagawea, Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, Phyllis Diller, and more.

$20
UncommonGoods

LULUSIMONSTUDIO Alpha Female Raw Hem Sweatshirt

Celebrate the alpha female in your life with with this pink sweatshirt from LULUSIMONSTUDIO.

$49
LULUSIMONSTUDIO

Beyonce Feminist Drawstring Bag

This bag is perfect to carry your gym essentials. It's also a great reminder of what being a feminist truly means.

$32
Redbubble

Joycuff Morse Code Bracelets

If you want a gift that says a message, but in a subtle way, get the Morse Code bracelet from Joycuff. This one spells out "Strong Woman." The stainless steal bracelet is 7 inches and it comes with a 1.5-inch chain extender to achieve a customized fit. And you don't even need to wrap it up since it comes with a cute gift box and card.

$15
Amazon

Badass Affirmations: The Wit and Wisdom of Wild Women by Becca Anderson

More than 3,000 Amazon customers gave a 5-star review of the book Badass Affirmations: The Wit and Wisdom of Wild Women. Becca Anderson's bestselling book is full of daily affirmations that emphasize the importance of taking care of yourself, affirming yourself daily, taking control of your destiny, and strengthening your self-esteem.

 

$9
Amazon

Inspirational Athletic Running Socks

Even if the world doesn't see your socks, it's empowering to have the words "she believed she could, so she did" on your mind. Oh, and they're adorable too.

$12
$8
Amazon

Tough As A Mother T-Shirt

Moms are the toughest humans around, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Acknowledge that with this unisex t-shirt that's available in 5 colors in sizes ranging from small to XXL.

$20
Amazon

Play the Patriarchy Card Game

UncommonGoods describes this as "a grown-up card game by and for smart, funny women." One person draws a card and the other players try to match it with the funniest, most entertaining response.

$20
UncommonGoods

Let's Be Better Humans Tee

We all need to be better humans. This LULUSIMONSTUDIO t-shirt is a great reminder for all of us. It's available with red or pink writing.

$36
Red Writing
$36
Pink Writing

13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don't Do by Amy Morin

Amy Morin's book 13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don't Do shares "what it takes to be a mentally strong woman." She reminds us to "not insist on perfection" or give in to self doubt through her guidance.

$17
$12
Amazon

Add to Resume: Raising a Human Tee

Raising a human being is a significant accomplishment that should never be overlooked. This t-shirt reminds us of that and purchasing it raises funds in support of Black Mamas Matter Alliance, an organization that advocates, drives research, builds power, and shifts culture for Black maternal health, rights, and justice.

$40
Social Goods

Madam Vice President Mug

A cup of coffee is a great way to start the day. And so is remembering we finally have a female vice president, Kamala Harris. In case you wondering, this mug is dishwasher and microwave safe.

$35
UncommonGoods

Star Wars Princess Leia The Future Of The Galaxy Is Female Premium T-Shirt

If your feminist mom loves Star Wars this is the perfect shirt for her.  It's available in men, women, and kids sizes.

$26
Amazon

Phenomenal Mother Hat

This pink hatis inspired by Maya Angelou's "Phenomenal Woman" poem. Every purchase benefits The United State of Women, a national organization dedicated to convening, connecting, and amplifying voices in the fight for full gender equity.

$35
Social Goods

Hallmark Mothers Day Card (Strong, Confident, Compassionate)

A sincere, heartfelt card is more than enough on Mother's Day. This Hallmark card praises mom for being strong, confident, and compassionate.

$5
Amazon

2021 History Channel This Day in Women's History Boxed Calendar

A calendar is a useful gift for all busy moms. This one highlights extraordinary women and events that shaped history every single day.

$15
Amazon

Ramona Singer You Don't Support Other Women Spiral Notebook

If your mom loves watching The Real Housewives of New York City, she is familiar with Ramona Singer's infamous rant about supporting other women. This spiral notebook is a hilarious nod to that moment and a reminder that we should all lift each other up.

$14
Redbubble

Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice

This guided journal is based on Michelle Obama's best-selling book Becoming. It includes 150+ inspiring questions and quotes to "help you discover—and rediscover—your story."

$10
Amazon

If you're looking for more Mother's Day gifts, check out our favorites that are $20 or less.

