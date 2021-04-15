Selena: The Series Part 2 Has a Promising New Trailer

Watch : Chris Perez Remembers the "Amazing Soul" That Was Selena

If you worried that Selena: The Series part one didn't focus enough on Selena Quintanilla herself, part two might be here to make it up to you, even if that means we have to get to the sad stuff.

Netflix just released a new trailer for the upcoming new episodes of the somewhat polarizing show and it is all about the superstar (played by Christian Serratos) as she wrestles with going solo and building a legacy beyond music, because, as she asks in the trailer, "What if it stops?"

Part one of the series ended with Selena's boyfriend and future husband Chris (Jesse Posey) getting kicked off the tour bus while sister Suzette (Noemi Gonzalez) connected with a fan named Yolanda (Natasha Perez) to start a fan club.

"Now on the brink of stardom,' the Netflix description reads, "Selena fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and her new husband, and expand her businesses. All the while, her journey to become the most successful female Latin artist of all time continues."