Why Laura Dern Believes Women Are Shamed More for Talking About Money Than Sex

Renata Klein, life coach? Perhaps.

In a recent interview, Laura Dern spoke about her character's iconic line from season two of HBO's Big Little Lies—"I will not not be rich," and its potential impact on women.

"I hope every woman claims that," the 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress said on Wednesday, April 14, during the remote Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour Live! chat with the magazine's editor-in-chief, Radhika Jones, according to Page Six.

"I had no idea that it would resonate in the way it does and if it was any line that I've ever said that could resonate, I'm thrilled that it's that, because it's obviously multi-layered and it's not only about finance," Dern continued. "But how wonderful that women are talking about money."

Because the way she sees it, Dern shared, "There's more shame talking about money than there is about sex."

The actress herself was never taught to managing her finances. "I can't believe nobody ever mentioned money to me, ever," she said. "Nobody talked about it. Should you get a checking account? How do you save? Who do you talk to about it?"