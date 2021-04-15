Keith Urban Shares the "Craziest" Story Behind His Collaboration With Taylor Swift

Keith Urban's trip the mall took a very swift turn in an unexpected direction.
In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the country star shared the "craziest" story behind his recent collaborations with Taylor Swift. "We were in Australia...so I'm at the shopping mall, doing my Christmas shopping, and I get a text from Taylor saying, ‘I've got these couple of songs I want you to sing on, do you want to hear them?'" Keith recalled on the April 15 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I said, ‘Sure.'"
"So she sends me the songs, I'm sitting in the food court at the shopping center, listening to these two unreleased Taylor Swift songs," he continued. "It was an unusual place to be hearing unreleased Taylor Swift music. But I loved the songs and luckily got to put a vocal on both of those."
As fans of the artists may know, Keith's vocals are on two tracks of Taylor's newly released album: "That's When" and "We Were Happy."
The two songs are part of Taylor's Fearless (Taylor's Version) album, which dropped on April 9. Taylor re-recorded the 2008 Grammy-Award winning record after a dispute with her former label, Big Machine, over the master rights to her songs.
During his chat with Ellen, Keith also said that his daughters, Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10—who he shares with wife Nicole Kidman—are impressed with the collab, since they're big Taylor Swift fans. As he told Ellen, "They were just excited that dad just got a text from Taylor Swift."
Along with his interview, the Grammy winner also performed an acoustic rendition of his song with Pink, "One Too Many."
Listen above!