Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

It's officially over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

On April 15, the singer and the New York Yankees alum confirmed they've called off their engagement in a statement to E! News.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Lopez, who shares twins Emme and Max Muñiz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez, who shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, added they "wish the best for each other and one another's children."

"Out of respect for them," they continued, "the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The news comes one month after split speculation first spread. The reports followed rumors of an alleged relationship between Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy. During a February interview with Page Six, the Southern Charm star claimed she and the former baseball pro have "spoken on the phone" but that they've "never met up." She also said they've "never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance." Meanwhile, a source close to Rodriguez said the retired athlete doesn't know her and has never met her.