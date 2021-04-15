Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

It's officially over for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
On April 15, the singer and the New York Yankees alum confirmed they've called off their engagement in a statement to E! News.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the two said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."
Lopez, who shares twins Emme and Max Muñiz with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez, who shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, added they "wish the best for each other and one another's children."
"Out of respect for them," they continued, "the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."
The news comes one month after split speculation first spread. The reports followed rumors of an alleged relationship between Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy. During a February interview with Page Six, the Southern Charm star claimed she and the former baseball pro have "spoken on the phone" but that they've "never met up." She also said they've "never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance." Meanwhile, a source close to Rodriguez said the retired athlete doesn't know her and has never met her.
In March, Lopez and Rodriguez slammed the rumors. "All reports are inaccurate," the duo said in a statement. "We are working through some things."
At the time, a source told E! News J.Lo and A-Rod hit a rough patch. However, the insider said there was absolutely no third party involved, claiming the reports about LeCroy are not true. In addition, the source said Lopez and Rodriguez were blindsided by the story from Page Six, which first reported the breakup, and that there was never confirmation from either side.
Initially, it looked like Rodriguez and Lopez were going to continue to work on their relationship. Last month, for instance, they were spotted packing on the PDA in the Dominican Republic, where the actress is filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding.
"Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex," a source told E! News at the time. "She is already moving forward with him."
In fact, another insider told E! News "things between the two of them are heading in the right direction." Although, it appears that things have since changed.
Lopez and Rodriguez first made their relationship red carpet official at the 2017 Met Gala and got engaged in 2019.
"I'm in a good relationship," the Hustlers star told Hola! USA in 2017. "I feel like I can say that for the first time—I don't know—maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better."
Today was first to report the news.
