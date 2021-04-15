Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Fans Calling Her "Fake" Because She's "Such a Happy Person"

Candace Cameron Bure is enlisting a friend to remind the world that her positive spirit is not an act.
The 45-year-old Hallmark Channel mainstay appeared on the Monday, April 12 episode of the Bob Saget's Here For You podcast, where she asked host Bob Saget to address online comments she's received from fans who have questioned whether her generally happy demeanor is truly genuine. Bob is certainly a good person to ask, given that he has known the actress since Full House first launched in September 1987, not to mention that he's someone who isn't known for pulling punches.
"I'm going to ask you to talk about me for a second," Candace quipped on the podcast. "For those people that think that because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that that's true or false?"
"You're the opposite of fake," he immediately replied. "And I'm sorry—you're perky sometimes. What's wrong with being perky?"
This led Candace to joke about a certain part of her anatomy by saying, "I just hope the girls stay perky for the rest of their lives."
After enjoying a hearty laugh, Bob continued singing his longtime co-star's praises. "It's hard—life can beat people down," he shared. "Also, you're very fortunate. You've had a lot of things happen, but you also work really hard."
Candace then shared her appreciation for the 64-year-old comedian's appraisal and gave more insight into what spurred her initial question.
"Thank you," she told him. "I only ask that because sometimes you read comments, and most of them, they roll off my back. But when people are annoyed at me that I'm such a happy person ... I was like, let someone speak into this that's known me since I was 9 years old."
Bob then added, "You're a positive person. So if you're perky, it's because you're excited, and/or you've had a lot of caffeine. Thats what people should know—there's nothing fake about you."
And to prove he wasn't just buttering her up, he went on to say, "You have strong convictions. In fact, sometimes to a fault. You can be a tough customer sometimes 'cause you are like, 'Can we just get this done?'"
Luckily, hearing Bob describe her focus on TV sets was music to the Dancing With the Stars alum's ears. "You're like speaking my love language right now just hearing you say that," the mom of three responded.