Allison Janney Reveals Why Mom Producers Weren't Pleased About Her Recent Hair Transformation

Allison Janney is loving her new look, but the producers of her long-running show Mom apparently took some convincing.

The 61-year-old Oscar winner visited The Tonight Show on Wednesday, April 14, where she spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about the fact that her CBS sitcom is coming to an end after eight successful seasons. At one point, Jimmy asked Allison if she kept any props as souvenirs, which led her to explain why the show's team was shocked when she showed up this season with her current hairstyle, which features her natural gray color and is extension-free.

"It's funny because no one knew I was wearing a wig," the West Wing alum explained. "I come in for this season of Mom, and the producers see me like this, and they're like, 'What have you done? How are we gonna do ... You should have asked us before you did this to your hair!'"

Luckily, there was no real cause for alarm. "I'm like, 'Guys, I've been wearing a wig since season one, but nobody knew it,'" she continued. "Everybody in the world knows it now. So, that wig is coming with me, and a few pairs of sweatpants because my character Bonnie loved to be comfortable, as does Allison Janney. So I took a lot of sweatpants."