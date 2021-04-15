Prince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

In Honor of the Latest Masked Singer Reveal, Let's Rewatch a Clip From Scooby Doo

Sure, there are better things to associate the latest Masked Singer castoff with, but for some reason, this is the first thing we thought of.

By Lauren Piester Apr 15, 2021 1:00 AMTags
TVEntertainmentThe Masked Singer
Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Sometimes, no matter what a person has done or what they are best known for, your brain only works one way. 

That's the case with Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and us, here at E! News. You say Mark McGrath, we say Scooby Doo (2002). You say "Mark McGrath was unmasked as the Orca on The Masked Singer," we say, "Mark McGrath was possessed by a demon in Scooby Doo." We are sorry but we don't know how to fix it, so we're just going to embrace it. 

Back in 2002, we were blessed beyond measure by the film Scooby Doo, which turned everyone's favorite mystery-solving dog into an adorable CGI nightmare surrounded by an incredible cast of stars. Sarah Michelle Gellar (whose birthday happens to be today, April 14) played Daphne, with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred. Linda Cardellini played Velma, with Matthew Lillard as Shaggy. Isla Fisher and Rowan Atkinson also starred, and the movie took the gang on vacation to a mysterious party-filled island. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

Things went real south real fast as everyone on the island got possessed by a demon, and at one point the gang all switched bodies for a while. But the scene we're specifically thinking of involves Mark McGrath and the rest of Sugar Ray performing "Words to Me" while Daphne, Shaggy and Scooby search for Fred and Velma. 

Warner Bros.

As it turns out, McGrath and the band have been possessed by the same kind of demon that has taken over most of the other partiers, and now they've got their eye on a few famous mystery-solvers who need to be taken care of. In case you haven't seen this incredible film, we won't spoil who's behind it all at the end. But it sure is a twist!

Anyway, you can watch the clip right here. Please enjoy the immaculate 2002 vibes! We really appreciate you going on this journey with us, and we wish McGrath well on his post-Masked Singer adventures. 

Trending Stories

1

Colton Underwood to Return to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

2

Why Kyra Sedgwick “Didn’t Get Invited Back” to Tom Cruise’s Home

3

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

He leaves behind four members of Group A who are heading into the Super Eight: Robopine, Seashell, the Russian Dolls and the new Wildcard, the Yeti. Yeti says he resisted turning into a monster by being surrounded by a bunch of warrior women, and he's got some moves in spite of his massive costume. We'll have to wait to find out who he is, however, because he unseated the Orca and stole his spot in the next round. 

We'll see the Super Eight compete in a two-hour episode next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Fox. For now, scroll down to keep up with all the contestants. 

KCR/Shutterstock; Michael Becker/FOX
Orca: Mark McGrath

The Orca joined as a Wildcard in week three and quickly proved his rockstar chops. He revealed he has 10-year-old twins and was performing for his dad, and he was eventually revealed to be Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath.

Fox
Bulldog: Nick Cannon

Never has a Masked Singer reveal annoyed us so. They spent a whole episode making us think we were going to get a regular unmasking, and then Niecy Nash hijacked the vote to unmask...the regular host of the show, Nick Cannon. How very irritating!

Jerod Harris/Getty Images; Michael Becker/FOX
Grandpa Monster: Logan Paul

Whoever Grandpa Monster is, he's got a past he's trying to shake and he hates looking back on his younger days because he's done so much growing. Alarmingly, the two prevailing guesses online are Logan Paul and O.J. Simpson. The voice sounds way more like the latter. 

The panel guessed Scott Disick, Johnny Manziel and the Miz

Michael Becker/FOX, imageSPACE for the Mill Valley Film Festival/Shutterstock
Raccoon: Danny Trejo

Once you know the Raccoon is Danny Trejo, you can't unhear it. There was also a donut in his first clue package, which should have been a dead giveaway for the actor-turned-donut seller. 

Michael Becker/FOX, John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Phoenix: Caitlyn Jenner

Few masked singers have been quite as obvious as the Phoenix, who simply could not escape from Caitlyn Jenner's voice and mannerisms. She's been on TV too long to stay a mystery for very long at all. 

Michael Becker/FOX, Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Muppets Studio
Snail: Kermit the Frog

We are still shook by this, TBH. The first unmasked singer of season five turned out to be Kermit the Frog, who is a muppet. Sure, he's a prolific star of movies and TV shows, but he is also still a puppet. Baffling! 

Fox
Russian Dolls

The Russian Dolls are baffling. At first there appeared to be on, then a second appeared, and now there are three! They sound exactly like Hanson, and if they're not Hanson, we will eat a shoe. (No we won't.) 

Panel guesses have included Lady Antebellum, Boyz II Men, Vanessa Hudgens, Darren Criss, Matthew Morrison and Kevin McHale

Fox
Robopine

According to his clues, the Robopine got a call from an angel that changed his life, and now he's on a new mission that no one can touch. He claimed to be 60, but none of the panelists believed him. He's clearly got a voice and some major talent, and if we're agreed that he's lying about his age, Tyrese Gibson could be a solid choice. MC Hammer is actually in his late 50s and would also make sense. 

Guesses included Ginuwine, Jamie Foxx and Lionel Richie

Fox
Seashell

Seashell moved around with her family for most of her childhood, and has worn a lot of hats. If you ask the internet, it's Tamera Mowry and it's hard to disagree. 

Panel guesses included Hilary Duff, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Jessica Simpson. Ken Jeong tried to guess Kristen Chenoweth and was praised by the rest of the panel, but she has one of the most recognizable voices in showbiz so we're not sure where he was going with that. 

Fox
Black Swan

Black Swan is clearly a fantastic singer who says she got caught up under a spell and hypnotized by a Hollywood deal she couldn't resist. She sounds like a grown up JoJo, who struggled under her original record deal for years before finally breaking free of it. 

The panelists, who have often guessed JoJo in the past, went with Anya Taylor Joy and Camila Cabello. 

Fox
Chameleon

The Chameleon is clearly a tall man and there were references to a "pit" and 007, which makes perfect sense for Wiz Khalifa. He's 6'4" and he's from Pittsburgh. He also has a thing for pitbulls, and has a song called "James Bong." 

Guesses included Redfoo, Diplo and even Nick Cannon, which would admittedly be a great trick. 

Fox
Piglet

Despite a clue package filled with Bachelor references, the Piglet seems much more likely to be a boy bander. He sounds an awful lot like Nick Lachey, and his clues revealed that the world has seen his heart break, which we all did after the demise of his TV show with ex-wife Jessica Simpson. If it is actually someone from The Bachelor, then we've got to know who's been hiding that talent from us! 

Panelists guessed Adam Lambert, Liam Hemsworth and Charlie Puth, but none of those feel quite right.

Trending Stories

1

Colton Underwood to Return to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

2

Why Kyra Sedgwick “Didn’t Get Invited Back” to Tom Cruise’s Home

3

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Biopic Photos

4
Exclusive

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Detail Amazing First Days as Parents

5

The Truth About James Franco & Anne Hathaway's 2011 Oscars Hosting Gig