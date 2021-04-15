In Honor of the Latest Masked Singer Reveal, Let's Rewatch a Clip From Scooby Doo

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Sometimes, no matter what a person has done or what they are best known for, your brain only works one way.

That's the case with Sugar Ray frontman Mark McGrath and us, here at E! News. You say Mark McGrath, we say Scooby Doo (2002). You say "Mark McGrath was unmasked as the Orca on The Masked Singer," we say, "Mark McGrath was possessed by a demon in Scooby Doo." We are sorry but we don't know how to fix it, so we're just going to embrace it.

Back in 2002, we were blessed beyond measure by the film Scooby Doo, which turned everyone's favorite mystery-solving dog into an adorable CGI nightmare surrounded by an incredible cast of stars. Sarah Michelle Gellar (whose birthday happens to be today, April 14) played Daphne, with her husband Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred. Linda Cardellini played Velma, with Matthew Lillard as Shaggy. Isla Fisher and Rowan Atkinson also starred, and the movie took the gang on vacation to a mysterious party-filled island.