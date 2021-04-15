Deals for Real: Shop Cool Eco-Chic Finds With E! Exclusive Savings

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
With Earth Day a week away, it's a great time to evaluate the ways in which you're helping protect Mother Earth. Whether that's using consciously sourced beauty products or wearing sustainable clothing or sipping from metal straws instead of paper. The bottom line is every purchase holds an opportunity to save the planet.
If you're wanting to make your lifestyle more eco-friendly, but don't know where to start, you're in luck. E!'s Lilliana Vazquez rounded up limited-time deals exclusive to E! viewers on eco-chic products you can use and wear on the daily.
Scroll below to check out Lilliana's incredible deals
Pact Essential Vintage Sweatshirt
If you're looking for a chic way to make your wardrobe more eco-friendly, look no further than Pact's incredible selection of sustainable apparel. Pact is a Fair Trade partner and uses certified organic cotton to construct their must-have styles. Exclusive to E! viewers, you can score 20% off sitewide with code DAILYPOP20 now through 4/30. Sale items excluded.
Tushy Bamboo Toilet Paper (36 Rolls)
The easiest way to make a difference is by finding sustainable versions of everyday necessities like toilet paper! Affordable bidet brand Tushy's bamboo toilet paper offers 300 sheets of three-ply 100% unbleached, silky-strong bamboo fibers. Plus, Tushy uses plastic-free packaging and the toilet paper is BPA-free. And they offer other toilet must-haves like portable bidets and chic toilet paper stands. If you're ready to give your tush and bathroom an eco-friendly upgrade, today is your lucky day. E! viewers can score 15% off sitewide with code DAILYPOP15.
FinalStraw
The FinalStraw is the original reusable, collapsible straw that's small enough to fit on your keychain. This stainless steel and silicone straw is a must for anyone trying to be more eco-conscious while on the go! Just for E! viewers, you can score 30% off sitewide on Final's straw and cutlery with code DAILYPOP30.
Wild Huckleberry 8-Acid Polishing Peel
Alpyn Beauty is the first and only skincare line to sustainably harvest wildcrafted ingredients straight from the mountains of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Wild Huckleberry 8-Acid Polishing Peel is a 5-minute multitasker that combines eight transformative natural acids to gently dissolve complexion-dulling dead surface cells, while a pillowy bamboo powder and berry seed paste acts as a natural polish. Now through 4/19, E! viewers can score 20% off with code DAILYPOP.
Bathing Culture Mind and Body Wash Refillable Glass
Made with nourishing ingredients like organic coconut oil, natural plant glycerin (soybean), aloe vera, shea butter, guar bean and essential oils, this certified-organic, all-purpose soap is a must for transforming your bath and shower sessions. Plus, you can choose between a plastic pump top or a metal cap if you want to go plastic-free. Just for E! viewers, you can score 25% off sitewide with code BATHEINBLISS25 now through 4/29.
