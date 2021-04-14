Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Sued for $500,000 Over Alleged Dog Bite Incident

Watch : Was Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's New Pic About Madison LeCroy?

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have been sued by a cable and satellite installer, who alleged he was bit by one of their two German Shepherd dogs.

E! News obtained the complaint, which was filed by Alabama resident Nathan Beam on Tuesday, April 13. He requested up to $500,000 to compensate him for his medical expenses, emotional distress, pain and more.

He claimed the incident took place in June 2020, when he was asked to perform an installation at a house in Franklin, Tenn., that was purchased in May 2020 by the third defendant, Next Chapter, LLC. (Cavallari announced her divorce from Cutler the month prior. It's not clear how the stars are connected to the Franklin property, though they sold their shared Nashville estate last summer).

According to the complaint, Beam noticed that neither of the couple's dogs was restrained or separated in an enclosed area, which he said is part of his installation agreement. He later said he did not receive a "warning" about the dogs' alleged "dangerous" behavior either.

When he was leaving the house, he walked to his truck and encountered one of their dogs, which the lawsuit describes as "believed to be named 'Kona.'" The dog was standing in front of the driver's side door and blocking him. Beam picked up something from the ground, and the German Shepherd's "mouth and teeth clamped down" on his left thumb and fingernail and "would not let go for several seconds."