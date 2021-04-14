Wyatt Pike Breaks His Silence After Unexpected American Idol Exit

Watch : '"American Idol" Fans Shocked After Wyatt Pike's Sudden Exit

Wyatt Pike is moving on from American Idol for an important, but private reason.

The singer, who wowed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan when he performed an original song dedicated to his sister during his audition, made it to the top 16 in the competition when host Ryan Seacrest revealed that he had surprisingly dropped out, citing "personal reasons" for his exit.

On April 14, Wyatt took to Instagram to break his silence about the show, but did not provide any additional details for leaving American Idol so abruptly.

"I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life," the 20 year old shared. "Fellow contestants - miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!"

In the comments section, many followers noted they were saddened by Wyatt's decision, but said they would continue to support the artist in all his future endeavors.