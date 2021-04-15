Kim and Khloe Kardashian Reveal Where Kris Jenner Stands With Caitlyn on KUWTK

The Kardashian sisters will always have their momager Kris Jenner's back.
In this preview clip from tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick asks Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian about where Kris and Caitlyn Jenner's relationship stands today. Caitlyn's longtime pal Sophia Hutchins was inquiring about business advice and hoped to have both Caitlyn and Kris chat together, but Khloe and Kim want Kris to take it slow.
"Mom's the one to get advice from for sure but I don't know where [her] head space is at," Khloe warns.
"So, like at this point, what's everybody's relationship like with Caitlyn and Sophia?" Scott asks, leading both Kim and Khloe to admit they don't stay in touch with Kris' ex as much as they once did.
"I talk to Caitlyn every once in a while," Kim explains. "[She's] definitely super supportive and checks in and stuff like that."
"I talk to Sophia very seldom-ly, and Cait's probably like every blue moon," Khloe reveals. "It's just like we're busy and it's COVID. There's no beef."
As for whether Kris and Caitlyn might mend things? Khloe hopes to support Kris in whatever is healthiest for her. "I just feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much, and it's taken mom a really long time to where she is now emotionally," Khloe confesses. "I don't know if mom has anything more to give."
"I think my mom has had her fair share of hurt in this relationship with Caitlyn," Kim explains. "She has a hard time getting over things, and it's completely understandable.
Khloe continues that she doesn't know if Kris is even ready to let Caitlyn or Sophia back into her life. "Honestly Mom and I have not spoken about where she stands with Cait in a long time because it's just better to not talk about it, so I don't know if this is like, triggering for her," Khloe concludes. "Or if she's at the place where she's like 'kumbaya, who cares?'."
Yet Kim sums it up best: "It is a decision that she needs to make on her own." So will Kris be open to reconnecting with Caitlyn? Be sure to watch KUWTK tonight at 8 p.m. and binge past episodes on Peacock.
