Jax Taylor Claps Back at "Really Sad Individuals" Accused of Making Fake Instagram Accounts for His Baby

Watch : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby

Now that Jax Taylor is a dad, he most certainly doesn't have time for the trolls!

Just one day after he and his wife Brittany Cartwright announced they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Cruz Michael Cauchi, the reality TV personality took to Instagram Stories to defend his family.

The former Vanderpump Rules star claimed that "fake pages" were being created for his newborn son.

"This will be our sons only social media page," Jax began his caption on Wednesday, April 14, alongside a screenshot of his little one's account. "If you follow anything else it's fake. I am sorry I have to say this but we have really sad individuals in this world already trying to make 'fake' pages."

The 41-year-old star ended his message on a positive note, writing, "We love everyone that has supported us and we thank everyone for such kind words and blessings."