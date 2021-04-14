Prince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Anupam Kher Exits New Amsterdam After Character's Surprise Resignation

On Wednesday, April 14, E! News learned that actor Anupam Kher has exited NBC's New Amsterdam following his character's shocking resignation.

Dr. Vijay Kapoor has put down his stethoscope.

On Wednesday, April 14, E! News learned that Anupam Kher has departed New Amsterdam for good. As fans of the NBC medical drama well know, the most recent episode disclosed that Dr. Kapoor had resigned from New Amsterdam Medical Center.

Kher has played the Neurology Department head opposite star Ryan Eggold on New Amsterdam since the show's debut in 2018. The 66-year-old actor's departure from the series comes amid news of his wife Kirron Kher's cancer battle.

According to The Hindustan Times, earlier this month, Kher confirmed that his spouse, who is also an actress, was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer," he said in a statement. "She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors."

Kher went on to applaud his wife for always being "a fighter" who "takes things head on." He continued, "She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love."

NBC

While Kher is departing the popular medical drama, he has several projects in pre-production, including The Kashmir Files, Snapshot Wedding and more.

Relive Kher's time on New Amsterdam by watching past episodes on Peacock.

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

