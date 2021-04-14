Prince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

23 Gardening Essentials For Indoor & Outdoor Plants

Take care of the garden (and the gardener) with these must-have items.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 14, 2021 8:00 PM
April showers bring May flowers, literally. It's the perfect time of year to focus on our gardens, both indoor and outdoor. Anyone who's into the hobby knows that it's actually a lot of work to maintain plants. Thankfully, there are some really helpful products out there, from self-watering planters, to plant food that provides nutrients for two whole weeks. And, then there are some items to take care of you, the gardener, including waterproof footwear (that's actually cute), protective gloves, and kneeling pads that provide comfort and reduce pain.

Check out some of our favorites from Amazon, Kohl's, Overstock, Ten Thousand Villages, Anthropologie, and Rifle Paper Co. below.

GardenBasix Elongated Self Watering Planter Pots

If you're new to gardening or if you just don't want to water your plants every day, get this self-watering planter. It has drain holes at the bottom and stores enough water for a week. This planter is suitable for indoor and outdoor plants.

$25
Amazon

Modern Sprout Healing Aloe Hydro Grow Kit

Just add water to this kit and you'll have everything you need to grow aloe at home. You'll always be prepared to treat irritated skin and sunburn when  you have your own aloe plant at home.

$20
Kohl's

Jodi Mid Century Table-Top Planter

This indoor planter is the perfect addition to the modern home at a great price point.

$27
Overstock

VIVOSUN 1-Pack Gardening Hand Pruner Pruning Shear with Titanium Coated Curved Precision Blades

All pruning shears are not created equal. This one from VIVOSUN has 19,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. It is spring-loaded to reduce hand strain. The ultra-sharp blades cut with precision and there's a safety lock that's easy to operate.

$7
$5
Amazon

Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food, 3 lb

Use the Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food every 1-2 weeks on flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs and houseplants. They'll have the essential nutrients to grow bigger and even more beautiful, compared to unfed plants.

$19
$10
Amazon

Gorilla Grip Original Premium Thick Kneeling Pad

Gardening can be tough on the body. Make sure you're comfortable and supported by kneeling on this foam mat. Aside from gardening, you can use it for yoga, sporting events, camping, painting, plumbing, and other household chores. It's available in 12 colors at Amazon.

$19
Amazon

Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes, Includes 24 Spikes

This set of plant food spikes provides continuous nutrients for all flowering and foliage houseplants for up to 2 months.

$3
Amazon

LUCKYERMORE Garden Kneeler and Seat

This product can be used as a seat when it's upright or just flip it over to use as a kneeler while you garden. It folds so it's easy to carry and it has pockets to fit your gardening tools.

$40
Amazon

Sonkir Soil pH Meter, MS02 3-in-1 Soil Moisture/Light/pH Tester Gardening Tool

This tool tests soil moisture, pH levels, and sunlight levels for your indoor and outdoor plants. You don't even need batteries. Just insert the sensor probe into the soil to collect your measurements.

$16
Amazon

Housolution Gardening Tote Bag, Deluxe

Keep your favorite gardening tools in one place. This water-resistant bag has lots of pockets and a large capacity. There are 5 colors to choose from. 

$20
Amazon

Hunter Original Slingback Clogs

These Hunter sling-back clogs are water-resistant and comfortable, which is what we all want in a garden shoe. They're available in pink and black. 

$85
Anthropologie

Wood Plant Stand Indoor Outdoor, Plant Display

This plant display looks luxurious, but it's only $48. It's made from 100% eucalyptus wood, which can hold up to 110 pounds. You can use it to elevate the layout of your indoor and outdoor plants.

$48
Amazon

Mac Sports Mac Wagon

If you're tired of making trips back and forth or carrying heavy loads, you need a wagon in your gardening arsenal. This one sets up in seconds with no assembly required. If you don't have a ton of storage space, this folds up to be just 8 inches thick and it has a convenient carrying case. The wagon can hold up to 150 pounds. It comes in five colors and you can also use it for beach trips, sporting events, and other tasks.

$100
$88
Amazon

KINGLAKE Nursery Garden Labels- 100 Pieces (Assorted Colors)

Use these garden labels to remind you which seeds you plant where. The durable labels are available in white, pink, yellow, blue, black, red, and sets with multiple colors if color-coding is your preferred way to organize.

$8
Amazon

Rifle Paper Co. x Keds

These rubber boots from the Rifle Paper Co. x Keds collaboration will keep your feet dry while you tend to your plants. They're even decorated with a floral pattern which is sure to put you in the gardening state of mind.

$74
Rifle Paper Co.

Ten Thousand Villages Floral Garden Tools Set

This floral gardening tools set from Ten Thousand Villages is functional, adorable, and manufactured by fair trade artisans. 

$30
Ten Thousand Village

COOLJOB Breathable Rubber Coated Garden Gloves- 10 Pairs

Protect your hands (and manicure) from dirt, cuts, and scrapes with these rubber-coated gloves. They keep your hands cool and dry and they have a latex coating to reduce fatigue while your work.

$23
Amazon

Crocs Women's Jaunt Shorty Boot

These boots from Crocs are waterproof and they have a supportive, lightweight cushion. More than 3,000 Amazon customers gave them a 5-star review. They're available in six colors.

$40
$36
Amazon

Novelty Store Indoor Watering Can, 1 Gallon

This watering can has an easy-to-use handle and a long stem spout to control water flow. It's shatterproof too. Oh, and it has 2,400+ perfect ratings from Amazon customers.

$12
Amazon

TABOR TOOLS Pick Mattock with Fiberglass Handle

This tool looks simple, but you can get so much done with a mattock. Use it to cut up roots, break up/loosen soil, break up shrub roots, and more.

$22
Amazon

Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog

A gardening essentials list wouldn't be complete without a pair of Classic Clogs from Crocs. Crocs are lightweight, breathable, comfortable, supportive, and easy to clean. They're unisex, available in 26 colors, and they're loved by more than 157,000 Amazon customers who left 5-star reviews.

$54
Amazon

If you love spending time outdoors, check out NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's essential products.

