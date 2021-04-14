Addison Rae Shares How She Relates to Britney Spears' "Overwhelming Life"

Watch : Addison Rae Clams Up Picking Her "Least Favorite Kardashian"

These two stars seem to have a lot more in common than their Louisiana-hailed upbringings.

TikTok and social media star Addison Rae recently shared how she can relate to some of the pressures surrounding what she called Britney Spears' "overwhelming life."

In an interview with Bustle, Addison was asked if she had the chance to watch the much-talked about "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, to which she paused slightly before giving her thoughts on the matter.

She then reflected: "I definitely can see how that is an overwhelming life."

The documentary, available through FX on Hulu, explored everything from Britney's plight to superstardom to the current status of her conservatorship battle.

Addison, a star in her own right, has amassed over 79 million followers on TikTok, recently made her first appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and is currently preparing to star in Netflix's He's All That, a modern-day spinoff of the 90s classic film, She's All That.