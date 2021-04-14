Nicole Kidman Reveals the Secret Skill She Uses to Pamper Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman may be an Oscar-winning actress, but she's also, apparently, a master masseuse.
In an interview with InStyle, the Big Little Lies alum shared the spa treatment her husband, country star Keith Urban, adores.
"He's a pretty low-maintenance guy," Nicole, who is the ambassador for Sera Labs' Seratopical CBD line, said of her husband. "Sometimes, though, I'll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures. I'll use the Seratopical Heel Souffle on them and on myself at night. It's fluffy and has a great texture. Then I put my little bed socks on and wake up with the softest feet."
Nicole and Keith share daughters Sunday, 12 and Faith, 10. The Undoing actress is also mom to Isabella, 28 and Connor, 26 with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.
While Nicole appreciates some pampering, she noted that her family responsibilities always come first.
"I'm a five-minute girl in the morning and at night," she shared. "I've got to put my kids to bed and spend time with my husband. I'm not going to sit there for an hour pampering myself."
Last year, Nicole spoke about how she and Keith always make sure to put their family on the top of their priority list.
"We have a system worked out to keep the family together," she explained to WSJ Magazine last year. "When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year, and then I just don't work as much. Literally—it will become imbalanced, and we will change it. We don't have the answers, but the one thing we do know is that we will not jeopardize us."
Recently, Nicole celebrated Keith's collaboration with Taylor Swift on her album Fearless (Taylor's Version).
"Feeling #Fearless today listening to @TaylorSwift & @KeithUrban's duet #ThatsWhen," the actress wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of herself with Keith and Taylor. "Sending you so much love on an incredible album launch, Taylor."
Perhaps the two can celebrate the big launch with a soothing massage?