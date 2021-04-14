Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr Detail Their "Modern Family"

Watch : Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Family Beach Day in Hawaii

Miranda Kerr plays a vital part in Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom's lives: She's practically their health guru!

The supermodel—who shares 10-year-old son Flynn with ex Orlando—has inspired the couple to alter some of their eating habits, according to Katy. "So Miranda is very, very health conscious," Katy said in an Instagram Live with Kerr on Tuesday, April 13. "I think in our modern family, she's probably the most health conscious of everyone, although Orlando is...you guys obviously like, really love that."

Miranda noted that her ex is "very much into fitness," to which Katy responded, "Yes he is. He is an Adonis."

The American Idol judge continued, "And you help encourage...it and he helps encourage me. Like, it's so funny, whenever it's time for Flynn to come over to our house, Flynn will always bring like this amazing like, nuggets of knowledge on either skincare or food. Like, we stopped eating eggs at our house."

While Miranda jokingly apologized, Katy continued, "At first, when he came over he was like, 'Oh yeah, I don't really eat eggs. We don't eat eggs at our house.' I was like, 'Oh s--t, another thing...And then I looked it up and I was like, 'Oh my God. No more eggs.'"