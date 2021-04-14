Prince PhilipKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

See Vin Diesel and John Cena Go to Battle in Insane New F9 Trailer

The ninth installment of hit action franchise Fast and Furious will be in theaters June 25. Get a preview by watching this wild movie trailer.

Watch: Paul Walker's Daughter Reunites With Vin Diesel's Kids

Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) doesn't have friends; he's got family. 

The new trailer for F9—the ninth (!) Fast and Furious franchise film—truly is a family affair for Diesel both on and off-screen. Returning villain Cipher (Charlize Theron) seeks out Dominic's younger brother Jakob (John Cena) to bring Toretto's gang down once and for all. "You always say never turn your back on family. But you turned your back on me," Jakob threatens Dom. "I spent my entire life in your shadow, and now you spend the rest of yours living in mine."

"This should be interesting," Cipher growls. 

Of course the riveting Fast and Furious shock-and-awe stunts will be on display, from flying cars to new magnetic weapons. And it's all about the returning crew: "There are moments that separate us, but we will always come back together," Dom promises. 

Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Helen Mirren round the cast, but it's a fresh face that is causing a stir among Fast and Furious fans.

Diesel's real-life son Vincent Sinclair will be joining the franchise with his acting debut. The 10-year old is slated to appear as a young Toretto in flashbacks, showing how Dominic started living life a quarter mile at a time.

Per Diesel's daughter Pauline Sinclair's request, rapper Cardi B will also have a cameo in the film. 

See Diesel and Cena go to battle in the intense trailer above!

F9 will be in theaters June 25, 2021. 

