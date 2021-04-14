April 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Roberts & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Spring is here, which means that the weather will (hopefully) be nice enough to enjoy some outdoor reading. With so many books to choose from, take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead. We are reading the April 2021 book club pics below from Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emma Roberts, Jenna Bush Hager, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Northern Spy: A Novel by Flynn Berry
"Calling all self-proclaimed detectives," Reese Witherspoon proclaimed as she teased her latest book choice on Instagram. The actress wrote, "If you love a mystery, then you'll devour" Northern Spy by Flynn Berry. What can we expect from this read? She shared, "Set in Northern Ireland, this story explores a world of secrets and lies that tear 2 sisters apart. Following a pitfall with the IRA, one sister is framed for espionage while the other is forced to choose between protecting her loved ones or facing unimaginable consequences." Oh, and Reese promises a "twist" that she "did not see coming."
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson
Oprah Winfrey believes "Marilynne Robinson's Gilead novels are one of the great triumphs of 21st century literature." She told her fellow readers, "I keep thinking 'I don't even know how Marilynne Robinson does it.'"
Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty by Patrick Radden Keefe
Sarah Jessica Parker describes Patrick Radden Keefe's Empire of Pain as "the title everyone is talking about." She even joked, "Now I'll never get any sleep. Who cares."
The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano by Donna Freitas
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club selected The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano by Donna Freitas for their April 2021 read. The novel is about "a woman who thought she never wanted to be a mother and the many ways that life can surprise us."
Good Company by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney
Discussing Good Company by Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney, Jenna Bush Hager promised, "You may think you know what happens, but in no way is this a predictable read!" What's this one about? She shared, "20 years into her happy marriage Flora discovers an envelope containing the wedding ring her husband claimed to have lost years prior. Everything she thinks she knows about herself, her relationship with her husband and best friend-Margot—are flipped upside down."
The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton
Gwyneth Paltrow's goop book club chose The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton for April 2021. It's about "the potential reunion of an unconventional music duo, who rose to fame in the early 1970s, following a tragedy that would shape the rest of their lives." Goop's Editorial Wellness Director Kiki Koroshetz said, "The writing is playful and unexpected—interspersed with editor's notes, interviews, media clips, pop-culture side notes, and footnotes you actually want to read. I was hooked by Opal's character—I wish I could see her perform live, I feel like that would be the best concert."
